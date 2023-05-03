Wrekin Housing Group strikes gold with health and safety award

The Wrekin Housing Group is celebrating after landing an internationally-recognised award for demonstrating high health and safety standards.

Picture shows Libby O’Neill, Health and Safety Partner at The Wrekin Housing Group

Wrekin has received a RoSPA GOLD Health and Safety Award for the sixth consecutive year due to its continuing commitment to ensure its employees, customers and contractors get home safely to their families at the end of every working day.

Now into its 67th year, the awards programme receives almost 2,000 entries every year from organisations in nearly 50 countries, with a reach of over seven million employees.

It recognises organisations which are dedicated to continuous improvement in the prevention of accidents and ill health at work.

Libby O’Neill, Health and Safety Partner at The Wrekin Housing Group, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be recognised with this award from RoSPA as maintaining high standards of health and safety is integral to our working practices here at Wrekin.

“This award recognises the ongoing commitment of our employees and contractors to keeping themselves and others safe in the workplace.

“We will not rest on our laurels and will continue to strive to maintain and improve the positive health and safety culture that we have within the Group.”

Julia Small, RoSPA’s Achievements Director, said: “Accidents at work and work-related ill health don’t just have huge financial implications or cause major disruption – they significantly impact an individual’s quality of life.

“That’s why good safety performance deserves to be recognised and rewarded.

“We are thrilled that The Wrekin Housing Group has won a RoSPA Award and would like to congratulate them on showing an unwavering commitment to keeping their employees, clients and customers safe from accidental harm and injury.”