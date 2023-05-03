7.9 C
TV Antiques Expert opens new retirement community in Market Drayton

Celebrity guest and BBC TV’s Antiques Expert, David Harper, joined local retirees in Market Drayton this morning to celebrate the official opening of McCarthy Stone’s new Retirement Living development, Joules Place on Stafford Street.

Antiques Expert, David Harper officially opened McCarthy Stone’s Joules Place on Stafford Street. Photo: Ryan Kennedy
David gave an insightful talk on his life as one of TV’s most prominent antiques experts and provide stories from his extensive career.

He was joined by current homeowners at Joules Place to perform a ceremonial ribbon-cutting to mark the development ‘officially open’, and to kick-start celebrations for the new community that has already been formed.

Louise Lawrence Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager at McCarthy Stone, said:

“We’re absolutely delighted to be able to welcome David Harper to officially open our fabulous new development in Market Drayton. Our easy to maintain, luxurious apartments allow homeowners to enjoy their independence, with the added benefit of communal areas for socialising with neighbours.

“David is a brilliant host, and we enjoyed hearing many interesting stories, facts, and plenty of knowledge and advice from him.”

Joules Place has been exclusively designed for the over 60s, and comprises 35 one and 18 two-bedroom low-maintenance, tastefully designed apartments.

Homeowners can feel safe and secure with a House Manager on hand to take care of the day-to-day running of the development, while a 24-hour emergency call system provides added peace-of-mind. The development also features a large communal lounge and beautiful landscaped gardens, which are perfect for getting to know your new neighbours.

Listen

Ryan Kennedy chats with BBC TV’s Antiques Expert, David Harper ahead of his visit to Market Drayton.

Listen to Ryan weekday mornings on Shropshire Live from 10am.

