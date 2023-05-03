7.9 C
Thursday, May 4, 2023
Three “cannabis gardeners” jailed for separate drugs operations in Telford

By Shropshire Live

Three men working as cannabis gardeners in separate drug operations in Telford have been jailed.

Hundreds of plants were found across three properties in Telford. Photo: West Mercia Police
The men, who will be deported back to Albania after completing their sentences, were all found by police looking after separate cannabis grows in Telford – with hundreds of plants found across the three properties.

Rasim Reci, 26, Simon Lekaj, 25, and Klevi Kamberi, 27, were each sentenced to eight months in jail after pleading guilty to their involvement in the operations,

They each admitted one count of ‘production of cannabis’.

Judge David Hale, sitting at Shrewsbury Crown Court, heard that Reci had been found at a house in Blakemore, Brookside at around 10am on March 28.

Police had forced their way into the house, with Reci trying to escape after climbing onto the roof and clambering to other properties before he was caught on top of a shed.

The court was told that Lekaj had been caught at Stonedale in Sutton Hill, on March 29 this year.

Kamberi had been found at an address in Spring Meadow, Sutton Hill, on the same day with a number of cannabis plants.

In mitigation, the court was told that the men had “fallen prey to criminal gangs”.

The court also made a forfeiture and destruction order for all drugs and equipment found at the properties.

Speaking after the convictions, Sergeant Richard Jones of Madeley SNT said they would continue to target people responsible and urged the public to come forward if they have suspicions about drug operations in their area.

He said: “We welcome these successful prosecutions as they will help to keep communities safer and prevent harm. Drug production is never a victimless crime and we will always take action to prevent it based on intelligence received from the community.

“We encourage people to give information including landlords of rented properties where they have suspicions.”

