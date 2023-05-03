New gear for council as team take to the streets

Telford & Wrekin Council’s enforcement team is taking to the streets in a new state-of-the-art community engagement van to connect better with communities.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s enforcement team is taking to the streets in a new state-of-the-art community engagement van. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The van opens up and includes a public seating area and Wi-Fi facilities allowing the team to support people with online queries.

An officer for Telford & Wrekin Council said: “Not everyone can get out and about or have online access, so this van is key in delivering support direct to communities.

- Advertisement -

“This is the first time the enforcement team will have such a facility; we know it will give the team better visibility in communities and people will clearly be able to see and talk directly to a person.

“The benefits and opportunities are endless, from a command unit during events and emergencies like flooding to supporting campaigns to take support to people right to their doorsteps.”

A series of events are being organised to attend areas including Wrockwardine Wood where requests have been made for support with off-road biking and at Leegomery BMX track to tackle dog fouling. The van will also be used for school patrols, ensuring pupil safety and a host of other enforcement activities.

The officer added: “Above all, the van is for getting support to people on their doorstep and dealing with issues that are a priority for them.”