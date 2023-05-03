New gear for council as team take to the streets

Telford & Wrekin Council’s enforcement team is taking to the streets in a new state-of-the-art community engagement van to connect better with communities.
The van opens up and includes a public seating area and Wi-Fi facilities allowing the team to support people with online queries.
An officer for Telford & Wrekin Council said: “Not everyone can get out and about or have online access, so this van is key in delivering support direct to communities.
“This is the first time the enforcement team will have such a facility; we know it will give the team better visibility in communities and people will clearly be able to see and talk directly to a person.
“The benefits and opportunities are endless, from a command unit during events and emergencies like flooding to supporting campaigns to take support to people right to their doorsteps.”
A series of events are being organised to attend areas including Wrockwardine Wood where requests have been made for support with off-road biking and at Leegomery BMX track to tackle dog fouling. The van will also be used for school patrols, ensuring pupil safety and a host of other enforcement activities.
The officer added: “Above all, the van is for getting support to people on their doorstep and dealing with issues that are a priority for them.”