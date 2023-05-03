Consultation launched over Shropshire’s new cycling and walking plan

A consultation has been launched over an ambitious proposed network of new and upgraded walking and cycling routes across Shropshire – including new cycle lanes, footpaths, crossings and bridges.

A six-week consultation into Shropshire’s draft Cycling and Walking Plan runs until 16 June.

The cycling and walking plan (also referred to as the LCWIP) sets out a 10-year plan for delivering new or improved infrastructure for walking and cycling in Shropshire – to encourage more people to choose active modes of travel wherever possible.

The plan focuses on seven key market towns – Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Bridgnorth, Market Drayton, Church Stretton, Ludlow and Whitchurch. These areas have the largest numbers of people and therefore offer the greatest opportunity to increase levels of cycling and walking.

A list of proposals has been drawn up for each town, with schemes ranked in order of priority based on their effectiveness and deliverability.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for climate change, environment and transport, said:

“The aim of this new plan is to deliver a fantastic network of cycling and walking routes and measures across Shropshire, with a focus on the seven key market towns.

“We really do need people to share their views and tell us what they think about our draft plan and there are lots of opportunities for people to get involved. Public feedback, particularly about the proposed routes and suggestions for each area, will help ensure that our proposals reflect what local communities want and need, so we really do need people to tell us what they think.”

The consultation includes lots of ways for people of all ages to find out more and have their say. It includes an online survey; seven ‘roadshow’ style consultation events at which people can meet the team and find out more; two online webinars, information sessions for teachers and pupils at four local schools, and more.

Full details of the consultation events can be found on the Shropshire Council website at shropshire.gov.uk/get-involved.

Following the consultation an updated plan will be presented to Shropshire Council’s Cabinet for consideration. Once funding is secured for specific schemes these will then be subject to local consultation with councillors and the public before progressing to implementation.

Work to develop Shropshire’s cycling and walking plan began in October 2021 and has been carried out by City Science. The consultation was agreed at a meeting of Shropshire Council’s Cabinet on 8 March 2023.