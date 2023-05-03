7.9 C
Shropshire
Thursday, May 4, 2023
Now Playing:

Consultation launched over Shropshire’s new cycling and walking plan

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A consultation has been launched over an ambitious proposed network of new and upgraded walking and cycling routes across Shropshire – including new cycle lanes, footpaths, crossings and bridges.

A six-week consultation into Shropshire’s draft Cycling and Walking Plan runs until 16 June.

The cycling and walking plan (also referred to as the LCWIP) sets out a 10-year plan for delivering new or improved infrastructure for walking and cycling in Shropshire – to encourage more people to choose active modes of travel wherever possible.

- Advertisement -

The plan focuses on seven key market towns – Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Bridgnorth, Market Drayton, Church Stretton, Ludlow and Whitchurch. These areas have the largest numbers of people and therefore offer the greatest opportunity to increase levels of cycling and walking.

A list of proposals has been drawn up for each town, with schemes ranked in order of priority based on their effectiveness and deliverability.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for climate change, environment and transport, said:

“The aim of this new plan is to deliver a fantastic network of cycling and walking routes and measures across Shropshire, with a focus on the seven key market towns.

“We really do need people to share their views and tell us what they think about our draft plan and there are lots of opportunities for people to get involved. Public feedback, particularly about the proposed routes and suggestions for each area, will help ensure that our proposals reflect what local communities want and need, so we really do need people to tell us what they think.”

The consultation includes lots of ways for people of all ages to find out more and have their say. It includes an online survey; seven ‘roadshow’ style consultation events at which people can meet the team and find out more; two online webinars, information sessions for teachers and pupils at four local schools, and more.

Full details of the consultation events can be found on the Shropshire Council website at shropshire.gov.uk/get-involved.

Following the consultation an updated plan will be presented to Shropshire Council’s Cabinet for consideration. Once funding is secured for specific schemes these will then be subject to local consultation with councillors and the public before progressing to implementation.

Work to develop Shropshire’s cycling and walking plan began in October 2021 and has been carried out by City Science. The consultation was agreed at a meeting of Shropshire Council’s Cabinet on 8 March 2023. 

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP