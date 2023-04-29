15.7 C
Warning issued over algae blooms at Shropshire meres

By Shropshire Live

Visitors to The Mere in Ellesmere, and Colemere nearby, are being warned of the early arrival of potentially toxic blue/green algae in the waters.

Algae visible at The Mere in Ellesmere. Photo: Shropshire Council
Warning signs have been posted around the meres, and pet owners alerted to the potentially fatal consequences of allowing their animals to enter the water.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital, said:

“The algae is naturally occurring, but has appeared earlier than in previous years. We are working with our partners at the Environment Agency to explore possible reasons why.

“In the meantime people are being warned not to enter the waters or to allow their pets to either.

“Bloom and scum forming blue-green algae can produce toxins. Toxin producing blooms are called Harmful Algal Blooms. These toxins can kill wild animals, farm livestock and domestic pets. In humans they can cause rashes after skin contact and illnesses if swallowed.

“Not all blue-green algae blooms and scums are toxic, but you can’t tell just by looking at them, so it’s best to assume they are and to respect the warnings.”

Shropshire Council is working with the Environment Agency to examine the causes and to monitor the situation.

