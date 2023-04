The A458 between Shrewsbury and Cross Houses is closed this afternoon following a fire involving a refuse lorry.

The lorry fire has closed the A458 between Shrewsbury and Cross Houses. Photo: Charley Morris

Firefighters were called to the A458 near Burnt Tree Crossroads at around 2.40pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent two fire appliances from Shrewsbury to the scene with an operations officer.

Crews used breathing apparatus, a hosereel jet and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.

West Mercia Police say the road is expected to be closed for some time.