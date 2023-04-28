Former Telford man sentenced for domestic abuse offences

A man formerly from Telford has been sentenced to 38 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to a string of domestic abuse offences.

Shrewsbury Crown Court

Caleb Hale, 26-years-old, of no fixed abode appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday and pleaded to guilty to a charge of controlling or coercive behaviour, threatening to distribute private sexual photos, stalking, and sending a threatening communication.

He was also given a restraining order prohibiting him from contacting the victim directly or indirectly.

Detective Sergeant Scott Marshall-Bowater, Protecting Vulnerable People team said:

“I welcome the sentence passed to Mr Hale and hope this sends a message out to all victims and survivors of domestic abuse that we will support them. During the investigation, our officers admired the strength and courage of the victim in this case. I hope her bravery encourages others who may find themselves in a similar position to come forward and report to us.

“We will act on all reports made and offer our full support to anyone who feels they are a victim of domestic violence – as this case shows both we, the police, and the courts take any reports of domestic abuse very seriously. Anybody who contacts us will be listened to and anyone concerned about a loved one or themselves, should call us”

For details of how to report any concerns about domestic abuse, including contact details of our partners, visit westmercia.police.uk. Always dial 999 in an emergency.