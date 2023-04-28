11.2 C
Shropshire
Saturday, April 29, 2023
Now Playing:

Former Telford man sentenced for domestic abuse offences

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A man formerly from Telford has been sentenced to 38 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to a string of domestic abuse offences.

Shrewsbury Crown Court
Shrewsbury Crown Court

Caleb Hale, 26-years-old, of no fixed abode appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday and pleaded to guilty to a charge of controlling or coercive behaviour, threatening to distribute private sexual photos, stalking, and sending a threatening communication.

He was also given a restraining order prohibiting him from contacting the victim directly or indirectly.

- Advertisement -

Detective Sergeant Scott Marshall-Bowater, Protecting Vulnerable People team said:

“I welcome the sentence passed to Mr Hale and hope this sends a message out to all victims and survivors of domestic abuse that we will support them. During the investigation, our officers admired the strength and courage of the victim in this case. I hope her bravery encourages others who may find themselves in a similar position to come forward and report to us.

“We will act on all reports made and offer our full support to anyone who feels they are a victim of domestic violence – as this case shows both we, the police, and the courts take any reports of domestic abuse very seriously. Anybody who contacts us will be listened to and anyone concerned about a loved one or themselves, should call us”

For details of how to report any concerns about domestic abuse, including contact details of our partners, visit westmercia.police.uk. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP