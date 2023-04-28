Calf dealer prosecuted for breaches of animal welfare and identification charges

A north Shropshire calf dealer has been prosecuted for breaches of animal welfare and identification charges by Shropshire Council.

Photo shows vulnerable calves at Oaklands Livestock Centre at the time of the incidents. Photo Animal Justice Project

At a hearing at Telford Magistrates’ Court on Monday, Derek Whittall admitted three charges of removing and replacing cattle ear tags without the permission of the competent authority contrary to schedule 1 of the Cattle Identification Regulations 2007.

He also admitted two charges of being the responsible person for animals namely bovine calves, where he failed to take steps as were reasonable in all the circumstances to prevent an employee from causing unnecessary suffering when an employee repeatedly kicked, pushed and threw calves down a ramp when they were being unloaded, contrary to the Animal Welfare Act 2006; and one charge of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal in that he kicked a calf when it was being unloaded.

The offences occurred between November 2020 and February 2021.

Whittall was sentenced to an 18-month community order, with requirements to attend 10 rehabilitation activity requirement days and undertake 200 hours of unpaid work.

He was ordered to pay costs of £11,855.34 within 12 months, and a victim surcharge of £95.

Whittall was also disqualified from owning, keeping or being party to and arrangement etc of bovines for five years.

Edie Bowles, Solicitor for Advocates for Animals said:

“Following a hard-hitting undercover investigation by our client, Animal Justice Project, we are delighted that Shropshire Council pursued charges which resulted in a conviction, including a 5-year disqualification order from keeping bovine animals. A recent report The Animal Law Foundation revealed a systemic problem with violations of animal legal protections for farmed animals going unenforced. Shropshire Council’s decision to pursue this case should therefore be celebrated and we hope that more local authorities will follow this example and do more to protect farmed animals in future.”



Claire Palmer, Director of Animal Justice Project, who carried out the investigation said:

“The seriousness of Derek’s crimes cannot be overestimated. Not just the removing and inserting of the ear tags in the ears of calves – at a time when farmers are grappling with a Tuberculosis (TB) crisis – but allowing the abuse of calves on his holding. Our cameras showed vulnerable calves at Oaklands Livestock Centre, just a few days old, being treated like trash apparently because they were destined for the abattoir. This is indefensible and the sad, every-day, reality for so many farmed animals in this country. Consumers need to be aware so they can make informed food choices as, ultimately, the buck stops with them”.

Richard Marshall, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and regulatory services, said:

“This has been a sensitive but successful prosecution to ensure that farmers employ the highest standards of welfare in their business to protect the food chain and ensure adequate control of disease.

“Shropshire Council’s animal health team strive to support good performing businesses to ensure healthy people and a healthy economy across the county.”