11.2 C
Shropshire
Saturday, April 29, 2023
Now Playing:

Arrests made after man seriously injured during stabbing in Shrewsbury

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A man in his 30’s was seriously injured following a stabbing in Shrewsbury on Tuesday evening.

The incident happened at around 10.45pm on York Road, when the man was attacked by a group of people.

Police say he sustained a serious injury and was taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. His injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.

- Advertisement -

Three men and two women were arrested and have been released on bail.

Detective Inspector Richard Davies said: “This incident has left a man with a serious injury, I would ask that anyone who has any information contact us.

“I would be especially keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage to get in touch. Tackling violent crime is one of our top priorities and there is no place for this type of behaviour on our streets.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact DC Geoff Anslow on 07870 160375 or email Geoff.anslow@westmercia.police.uk

If you have information but do not feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or I.P address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP