Arrests made after man seriously injured during stabbing in Shrewsbury

A man in his 30’s was seriously injured following a stabbing in Shrewsbury on Tuesday evening.

The incident happened at around 10.45pm on York Road, when the man was attacked by a group of people.

Police say he sustained a serious injury and was taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. His injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.

Three men and two women were arrested and have been released on bail.

Detective Inspector Richard Davies said: “This incident has left a man with a serious injury, I would ask that anyone who has any information contact us.

“I would be especially keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage to get in touch. Tackling violent crime is one of our top priorities and there is no place for this type of behaviour on our streets.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact DC Geoff Anslow on 07870 160375 or email Geoff.anslow@westmercia.police.uk

If you have information but do not feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or I.P address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.