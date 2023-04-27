Shrewsbury Colour Run raises £42k for cancer charity

The Shropshire landscape was transformed into a riot of rainbows recently by the county’s main cancer charity – raising over £42,000 to support cancer patients and raise awareness.

The event saw families run, jog, and walk 5k around the stunning grounds of Sansaw Estate

The Shrewsbury Colour Run returned for a second consecutive year at Sansaw Estate, Hadnall earlier this month with a record-breaking attendance of over 700 participants.

The event was organised by local cancer charity, Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, whose mission is to improve cancer services and raise awareness throughout Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales.

- Advertisement -

The event saw hundreds of families run, jog, and walk 5k around the stunning grounds of Sansaw Estate whilst being covered in colour powder. The charity has confirmed the Shrewsbury Colour Run will return for 2024 with more details to be released in due course.

Lizzy Coleman, Fundraising Events Lead, said everyone was delighted at the record-breaking success of the 2023 Colour Run which saw the charity raise its highest total to date.

“Thank you to all those who participated, spectated, and volunteered, we are really pleased to have raised £42,000 – nearly £20,000 more than 2022. The awful weather leading up to the event made us a little bit nervous, but the sun shone brightly on the day and everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves!

“A huge thank you to our corporate supporters too – Base Architects, Aico, Henshalls Insurance Brokers, Reech Media, PCB Solicitors, Fodens Solicitors and Thomas Consulting,” she added.

Photographs of the day can be found on Lingen Davies’ Facebook page.