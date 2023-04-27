Harper Adams University is top pick for students at Whatuni Student Choice Awards

Harper Adams University has been crowned a winner at this year’s Whatuni Student Choice Awards (WUSCA), collecting the coveted Career Prospects award for another year.

Harper Adams University

The Whatuni Student Choice Awards are the UK’s leading student-led university awards. Now in their tenth year, they celebrate the UK’s best universities. This year saw 35,000 verified student reviews generated from over 240 higher education institutions across the UK.

The award for Harper Adams University is an important vote of confidence from its students and shows that when it comes to supporting students with their career prospects, Harper Adams University is at the top of its game.

- Advertisement -

For Harper Adams, this is a defense of its title as reigning champions in the Career Prospects category, having collected the same award in 2022. It is a testament to the university’s consistency of service that it has secured such positive student reviews.

Harper Adams University was also recognised in the Student Life and Halls and Accommodation category.

Simon Emmett, CEO at IDP Connect, said:

“The Whatuni awards celebrate creativity, resilience and innovation within higher education. Harper Adams University has shown this in leaps and bounds, securing the esteemed Career Prospects award for the second year running at the Whatuni Student Choice Awards.

“With the continuing cost-of-living challenges, we’re proud to focus on all the good universities do and celebrate their successes.

“Congratulations to the winners, alongside a huge well done to all our shortlisted institutions and the sector as a whole. This year’s scores are significantly higher than previous years, highlighting the excellent work done across the sector. I hope the awards highlight the quality of education and students’ experiences across our wide and varied sector.

“Each of our winners and finalists has gone above and beyond to positively impact students’ university experiences. These awards showcase the quality of higher education in the UK and its creativity, resilience and innovation.”

Camilla King, Director of Client Partnerships at IDP Connect, added:

“It was fantastic to have Ellie Taylor host this year’s awards ceremony and help us celebrate everything great about our higher education institutions nationwide.

“We know that no one is better placed to judge universities than their students. Therefore, we will continue to ensure that the student voice is always heard when it comes to students making their university choices.

“After a challenging couple of years, it’s important to recognise the universities going above and beyond to support students and give them the best university experiences possible. The institutions recognised have successfully adapted, created and implemented fantastic initiatives to support and engage students, which our awards are thrilled to celebrate.”