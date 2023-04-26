4.2 C
Wellington to hold its first Green Festival

By Shropshire Live

Wellington is to hold its first Green Festival this summer and is looking for organisations and retailers to take part.

Pictured from left, Liz Pinfield-Wells from Terracycle, Michelle D’Arcy Jewell from Shropshire Veggies and Vegans, Jane Bundy from Climate Action Hub, Paola Armstrong from Wellington Town Council, Keli King from The Little Green Pantry, Kevin Bundy from Climate Action Hub and in front Lynn Mann from Transition Telford and All Saints Eco Church
The town will host the event on August 5th in the Market Square and in the grounds of All Saints Church.

Funded by Wellington Town Council, the day will be free to attend and will be part of Wellington Festival’s ‘Six Saturdays in the Square’ programme.

“The aim of the green day is to showcase local environmental businesses, community groups, campaign groups and local charities that share the vision of a sustainable and safe world,” said Paola Armstrong of Wellington Town Council.

The town council is helping to organise the event with Jane and Kevin Bundy from Climate Action Hub, Keli King from The Little Green Pantry, Lynn Mann from Transition Telford and All Saints Eco Church, Liz Pinfield-Wells from Terracycle and Michelle D’Arcy Jewell from Shropshire Veggies and Vegans.

“We welcome exhibitors from all relevant sectors and aim to have spaces for green businesses, biodiversity and local charities and green campaign groups.

“The Green Festival is a fantastic first for Wellington and we’ve been working hard on planning this project since the end of last year.

“The two objectives of the Wellington Festival this year are to bring the community together and increase footfall in the town and we are looking forward to an exciting summer in the town, with a range of attractions and events on offer,” Paola added.

