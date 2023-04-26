Shrewsbury Musical Theatre Company walked 500 miles and raised over £2000 for MND and Doddie

The cast and crew of Sunshine On Leith from Shrewsbury Musical Theatre Company were thrilled to have standing ovations at their sold-out performances at Theatre Severn recently, but they were even more delighted at the generosity of friends, family and members of the public in response to their big fundraising endeavour, ‘SMTC For Doddie’!

Shrewsbury Musical Theatre Company members have walked over 500 miles and raised over £2000 for MND and Doddie

Back In February, whilst still rehearsing for the Scottish-themed production featuring the songs of The Proclaimers, they decided to walk 500 miles to raise a target £500 for the ‘My Name’5 Doddie Foundation’ to honour the incredible legacy of the amazing Scotsman, Doddie Weir, and to help fund vital research into Motor Neuron Disease.

Throughout the spring, in groups of various sizes and in all weathers, SMTC built up the miles, in and around scenic Shropshire and beyond. On-line donations came flooding in via a Just Giving page, then during show week, culminating on 1st April, retiring collections in the foyer saw the total tip the £2000 mark!

Some of the cast and crew are pictured with a cheque for £2279.40, ready to hand over to the charity.

Cast member, Scott Sutherland, who played Ally in Sunshine on Leith said “At SMTC we’re always keen to support a worthy cause and, as the first production in our Centenary year was all things Scottish, it felt quite fitting to do this in the memory of a Scottish rugby legend!”

Paul Thompson, Director of Fundraising at My Name’5 Doddie Foundation said: “We’re incredibly appreciative of Shrewsbury Musical Theatre Company’s fundraising efforts for My Name’5 Doddie Foundation. Walking 500 miles would have been no easy feat, but by getting the whole cast and crew involved, it has made a real difference.”

SMTC, previously known as SAOS (Shrewsbury Amateur Operatic Society), is this year celebrating a rich history of 100 years performing musicals in Shrewsbury.

Tickets for their 10th June celebratory concert, A Century Of Song, are on sale at Theatre Severn’s box office.