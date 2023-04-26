5.9 C
Shropshire
Thursday, April 27, 2023
Now Playing:

Motorcyclist dies following collision on A528 near Ellesmere

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A motorcyclist has died following a collision on the A528 between Cockshutt and Ellesmere.

Midlands Air Ambulance - Generic

The collision involving a digger happened at 12.23pm this lunchtime.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Ambulance crews arrived to discover the motorcyclist, a man, in a critical condition.

- Advertisement -

“Police colleagues were already performing CPR before ambulance staff began administering advanced life support.

“However, despite everyone’s best efforts, it sadly became apparent that nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were sent to the scene.

West Mercia Police were at the scene carrying out collision investigation work.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP