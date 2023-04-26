Motorcyclist dies following collision on A528 near Ellesmere

A motorcyclist has died following a collision on the A528 between Cockshutt and Ellesmere.

The collision involving a digger happened at 12.23pm this lunchtime.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Ambulance crews arrived to discover the motorcyclist, a man, in a critical condition.

- Advertisement -

“Police colleagues were already performing CPR before ambulance staff began administering advanced life support.

“However, despite everyone’s best efforts, it sadly became apparent that nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were sent to the scene.

West Mercia Police were at the scene carrying out collision investigation work.