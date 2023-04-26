Man sentenced after damage caused to hotel in Shrewsbury

A man from Newport has pleaded guilty to racially aggravated criminal damage after smashing windows at a hotel in Shrewsbury.

The Lion Hotel in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View

Rory Allington-Mott, 33 years old, of High Street in Newport pleaded guilty today, Wednesday 25 April, at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court to racially aggravated criminal damage at the Lion Hotel in Wyle Cop in Shrewsbury on Thursday 20 April when around 20 windows were broken, costing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

He was given a 24-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months and ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay costs of £185 and compensation to the Lion Hotel of £1680 and also pay a victim charge of £154.

- Advertisement -

The investigating officer PC Chloe Spiers said: “We are really pleased with the quick and efficient way in which this case has been dealt with. I hope this reassures our communities that we will act quickly and decisively to bring offenders to justice.”