High end stolen cars recovered following discovery of chop shop in Telford

Police in Telford have discovered a car chopping shop with three high end stolen cars recovered.

Sergeant Peter Rigby with one of the vehicles. Photo: @ShropCop

Officers from the Hadley & Leegomery Safer Neighbourhood Team came across the car chopping shop in the local area.

Posting on Twitter Sergeant Peter Rigby, said: “Officers from the Safer Neighbourhood Team have come across a car chopping shop in the local area.

- Advertisement -

“So far three high end stolen cars have been recovered with more expected to follow.”

What is a chop shop?

Stolen cars are often sold to chop shops where they are quickly stripped for parts.

Often, these parts are then used to repair a car that’s been written off by an insurance company and bought by the chop shop as salvage.

The people putting these cars back together often have no qualifications and will sell the botched-together vehicles on legitimate websites, meaning not only could the next car you buy be made from stolen parts, but it could also be extremely dangerous.

If the parts aren’t used to ‘repair’ an existing vehicle, the serial numbers are often removed and the parts sold on websites to unwitting buyers.