Car collides with lamppost at Mile End Roundabout in Oswestry

Emergency services were called to a collision involving a single vehicle at the Mile End Roundabout in Oswestry yesterday evening.

The collision happened at around 7.50pm when a car rolled over and was involved in a collision with a lamppost.

Three fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised to the incident from Ellesmere, Oswestry and Wellington along with an operations officer.

Fire crews made the vehicle made electronically safe using small gear.

West Midlands AMbulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended.