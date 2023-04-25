Man airlifted to hospital after falling in Little Stretton

A 70-year-old man was airlifted to hospital after falling whilst walking in Little Stretton this morning.

Emergency services at the incident in Little Stretton. Photo: @SouthShropCops

The man was walking in the area when he slipped on wet rocks and injured his leg.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 10.50am with two ambulances, two fire appliances, a Midlands Air Ambulance and police attending.

The area was difficult to access, so West Midlands Ambulance Service sent a hazardous area response team and Shropshire Fire & Rescue used a Pinzgauer all-terrain utility vehicle to reach the injured man.

The crews were able to rescue him and he was airlifted to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for treatment.