Telford Community First Responder takes on 50-mile ultra-marathon

A man from Telford who suffered a cardiac arrest in 2019 is running a 50-mile ultra-marathon today to raise money for his local Community First Responder Scheme.

Peter Corr is running 50-miles along the T50 footpath in Telford. Photo: West Midlands Ambulance Service

Peter Corr, who suffered a cardiac arrest on his daily run in 2019, was saved by two passers-by who started lifesaving CPR on him before an ambulance crew arrived.

After learning how important immediate CPR is for a patient’s survival, Peter decided to give the gift of life to others by becoming a Community First Responder (CFRs). CFRs are members of the public who play a vital role within the ambulance service, providing potentially lifesaving medical aid, before an ambulance can reach a patient.

Previously running marathons before his cardiac arrest and completing a 5km run last year, Peter, along with his running partner Dave Isaac, is taking on his biggest challenge yet, running 50-miles along the T50 footpath in Telford, something he has previously described as: “a ridiculous thing to do”.

Peter stressed the importance of everyone learning CPR: “Roughly one in ten people who suffer a cardiac arrest outside of hospital will survive as a result of quick and early medical intervention.

“I really would encourage everyone to learn CPR as well as how to use a defibrillator and to then ‘have a go’ if the situation ever arises.

“Everyone of us, adults and children, have the potential to be a life saver and I am absolute proof of this.

“The passers-by who decided to ‘have a go’ when I was having a cardiac arrest had a life changing impact on me and my family.”

Nick Freeman, Telford’s CFR co-ordinator said: “I’ve seen with my own eyes the impact having CFRs in a community can make, because getting to patients early can be the difference between life and death.

“There are many opportunities over the coming months to learn how to properly administer CPR and learn to use a defibrillator through Telford CFRs CPR and defibrillation sessions. There’s a CPR session in Ironbridge’s ‘Silver Over the Bridge’ event on Sunday 30th April, and we will be at Lawley Coronation Carnival on Sunday 7th of May.”

Peter’s fundraising page is available at https://gofund.me/98218f00.