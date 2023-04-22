Shrewsbury Easter trail competition winners announced

Shrewsbury’s Easter trail has now drawn to a close, with hundreds of families taking part in the giant egg hunt during the school holidays.

Shrewsbury’s giant Easter eggs

A dozen eggs were dotted around the town centre for the trail, arranged by Shrewsbury BID to provide some colour and fun over the Easter period.

People were invited to find every egg on the trail map, with each one assigned a letter to make up a secret word. Those who completed the trail and solved the riddle could enter a prize draw, with five winners chosen at random to receive a £100 voucher for a Shrewsbury business of their choice.

More than 800 people entered the contest and one of the winners, Jaclyn Bradley, who lives near Shrewsbury, said she and her family really enjoyed the trail.

“It was the best trail we have ever done as it was easy to follow and loads of fun whilst walking around Shrewsbury,” she said. “It was a wonderful surprise to hear we were one of the winners, and we are planning to spend the voucher on a lovely and memorable meal at the Walrus.”

Emma Molyneux, project coordinator at Shrewsbury BID, said the trail had been really popular.

“The reaction from people on the streets and on social media has been fantastic,” she said. “We hoped the eggs would provoke a positive reaction, being so striking and colourful, and we have been really pleased with how the trail has been received.

“Special thanks must go to Shrewsbury Town Council and Potters Electrical for their help in moving and swiftly repairing the few eggs which got damaged at the start of the Easter holidays.

“We are also grateful to the artist, Emma Williams, who kindly repainted where necessary to make sure the eggs once again looked perfect when they were put back in place.

“The whole aim of activities like this is to encourage people, particularly families with young children, to explore the whole of the town centre and hopefully spend longer in Shrewsbury than they might usually do.

“We are planning to bring the giant Easter eggs back again next year, with some different designs, and look to make the Easter trail a regular fixture in the Shrewsbury calendar.”