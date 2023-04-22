8.5 C
Shropshire
Saturday, April 22, 2023
Now Playing:

Over 80 community spaces opened their doors for warm welcome initiative

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

More than 80 community venues in Shropshire opened their doors to offer residents a warm welcome this winter, as energy prices pushed up the cost of heating our homes.

Visitors to Meole Estate Community Centre’s Warm Welcome. Photo Energize STW
Visitors to Meole Estate Community Centre’s Warm Welcome. Photo Energize STW

The initiative ran from October 2022 until March 2023 and venues included libraries, fire stations, community and village halls among many more. To take part in the initiative venues needed to be free, open to all, and able to offer a warm space to enjoy a chat or an activity.

Shropshire Council provided support for the participating settings, which included training, resources and signposting, as well as grant funding for voluntary, community, faith and social enterprise organisations.

- Advertisement -

Each of the venues also shared Shropshire Council’s cost of living campaign resources, including an advice leaflet aimed at anybody worried about money.

As the initiative drew to a close in March, warm welcome venues were invited to give their feedback and 91% said that they would like to offer their space as a warm welcome again in 2023/24.

55% of those who responded, such as libraries, were already providing a year-round community hub, and a further 36% said that they would now consider becoming an all-year hub, offering a space for visitors to access local information, meet people and share interests.

Gwilym Butler, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for finance and corporate resources, said:

“Shropshire’s first warm welcome initiative has shown what a valuable asset our community venues are thanks to the generosity and community focus of the people who run them. Whether visitors came to socialise, to take part in an activity or simply to sit and relax, the warm welcome extended far beyond the chance to save money on heating costs.

“The feedback from venues has been really encouraging and has shown us a way forwards so that the initiative can develop further. Shropshire Council is examining ways that we can continue to support these vitally important community spaces to provide hubs that connect local people to information and opportunities that will help them to live healthy and happy lives in Shropshire.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP