Work restarts at £4m community housing development in Prees

A project to build 27 energy-efficient homes at a community housing development on Whitchurch Road in Prees has restarted.

The project Group behind the new community led development at Prees

Work at the £4 million development ground to a halt in June 2022 when the building contractor, Hawk Developments Ltd, went into administration. This caused a delay and the project had to go out to the market for re-tender.

Shropshire-based Morris Property successfully tendered for the completion of the development. The community-led development is partnership between local residents, The Wrekin Housing Group, Shropshire Council and Press Parish Council.

Shropshire has a shortage of affordable housing, largely due to the widening gap between average household incomes and average property prices in the county.

To help tackle this issue Shropshire Council set up the Right Home, Right Place initiative, which runs surveys in each parish locally to identify and address the housing needs of its residents.

A project board made up of local residents and volunteers, members of Prees Parish Council, Shropshire Council and The Wrekin Housing Group, was created to oversee the project from start to finish.

The development offers a mix of one, two and three-bedroom houses and bungalows that will be available for affordable rent and shared ownership. All of the new homes will be prioritised for those with a connection to the area, ensuring the much-needed affordable homes are available to local people. The development is due to be completed in 2024.

Charlotte Prince, Development Manager at The Wrekin Housing Group said:

“The pause of the development was obviously extremely frustrating for everyone involved. However, it is great to have a local developer like Morris Property onboard. The company have a strong track-record when it comes to building good quality homes and we’re delighted that work has now restarted back on site.

“I would like to thank all partners: particularly the local residents who have been so understanding during this unforeseen delay.”

Ian Henderson is a Prees resident and member of the project board. He said:

“We’re thrilled that work has now restarted on site. There has obviously been some concern from local residents about the future of the development after work was brought to the halt, but it’s fantastic to see Morris Property getting stuck in on site.”

Councillor Raymond Hirons, Chair of Prees Parish Council, said:

“It’s our aspiration to ensure that everyone in Prees has somewhere affordable to settle, live and call home.

“We know that there is a real shortage of affordable housing in this area, and our local residents have worked tirelessly with partners to ensure that people with a local connection will be given priority to move into these homes.

“Prees is a great place to live, and we are pleased to see this development get back on track.”

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for physical infrastructure, added:

“We are committed to providing affordable homes for local people and families who would not otherwise be able to afford to live within their own communities.

“It’s great to see activity starting on site again, and I would like to thank all of the partners for their help ensuring we can deliver these much-needed homes.”