Oswestry Town Council agrees to purchase Llwyd Mansion

Councillors in Oswestry have approved proposals to purchase Llwyd Mansion, a Grade I listed building in the heart of the town centre.

Llwyd Mansion in Oswestry town centre. Photo: Oswestry Town Council

The property was originally a house dating back to the mid-to-late 15th century and re-modelled c. 1604 with later additions and alterations. The property has been empty for a period of time and is being marketed for sale.

The Mayor of Oswestry, Councillor Jay Moore said:

- Advertisement -

“Llwyd Mansion is an iconic building in the heart of our town, and it is important that we safeguard its future. Through the High Street Heritage Action Zone, the Town Council has invested in the town centre and this property certainly fits as a flagship project. The building requires significant investment to protect its integrity, and this will be funded through the Smithfield Windfall Capital Receipt.”

Councillors have also agreed to improve Oswestry’s public toilet facilities with the refurbishment of the English Walls facilities located at the town’s Central Car Park. Plans will see Oswestry provide a ‘Changing Places’ facility, so that everyone, regardless of their access needs or disability or reliance on the assistance of carers or specialist equipment, can use a toilet facility with dignity and hygienically.

The new facilities will recognise the needs of those people with profound and multiple learning disabilities and physical disabilities such as spinal injuries, muscular dystrophy, and multiple sclerosis.

Councillor Jay Moore commented, “Some people require extra equipment and space to allow them to use the toilets safely and comfortably. Changing Places toilets will make a real difference and enable anyone, regardless of their disability, to visit our town and enjoy community life – things that most of us take for granted every day.”

Other changes will see improvements to the existing provision, including four unisex cubicles and investment in the fabric of the building. The Council will be advertising the contract in May with plans for work to commence in September 2023. The majority of the cost will be met from the Smithfield Windfall Capital Receipt together with grant monies offsetting the total project cost.

The Mayor added, “Llwyd Mansion and the Changing Places projects sit alongside other significant investments in the town centre such as on shopfronts and other public realm improvements. Free Saturday town bus travel and an extensive events programme throughout the year are further initiatives that make Oswestry a great place to visit.”