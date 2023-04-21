6.9 C
Shropshire
Friday, April 21, 2023
Now Playing:

Oswestry Town Council agrees to purchase Llwyd Mansion

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Councillors in Oswestry have approved proposals to purchase Llwyd Mansion, a Grade I listed building in the heart of the town centre.

Llwyd Mansion in Oswestry town centre. Photo: Oswestry Town Council
Llwyd Mansion in Oswestry town centre. Photo: Oswestry Town Council

The property was originally a house dating back to the mid-to-late 15th century and re-modelled c. 1604 with later additions and alterations. The property has been empty for a period of time and is being marketed for sale.

The Mayor of Oswestry, Councillor Jay Moore said:

- Advertisement -

“Llwyd Mansion is an iconic building in the heart of our town, and it is important that we safeguard its future. Through the High Street Heritage Action Zone, the Town Council has invested in the town centre and this property certainly fits as a flagship project. The building requires significant investment to protect its integrity, and this will be funded through the Smithfield Windfall Capital Receipt.”

Councillors have also agreed to improve Oswestry’s public toilet facilities with the refurbishment of the English Walls facilities located at the town’s Central Car Park. Plans will see Oswestry provide a ‘Changing Places’ facility, so that everyone, regardless of their access needs or disability or reliance on the assistance of carers or specialist equipment, can use a toilet facility with dignity and hygienically.

The new facilities will recognise the needs of those people with profound and multiple learning disabilities and physical disabilities such as spinal injuries, muscular dystrophy, and multiple sclerosis.

Councillor Jay Moore commented, “Some people require extra equipment and space to allow them to use the toilets safely and comfortably. Changing Places toilets will make a real difference and enable anyone, regardless of their disability, to visit our town and enjoy community life – things that most of us take for granted every day.”

Other changes will see improvements to the existing provision, including four unisex cubicles and investment in the fabric of the building. The Council will be advertising the contract in May with plans for work to commence in September 2023. The majority of the cost will be met from the Smithfield Windfall Capital Receipt together with grant monies offsetting the total project cost.

The Mayor added, “Llwyd Mansion and the Changing Places projects sit alongside other significant investments in the town centre such as on shopfronts and other public realm improvements. Free Saturday town bus travel and an extensive events programme throughout the year are further initiatives that make Oswestry a great place to visit.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP