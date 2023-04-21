Driver arrested after woman injured in collision on M54 in Telford

A driver was arrested and a woman taken to hospital following a collision on the M54 in Telford on Friday morning.
The collision happened westbound M54 near Junction 7 at around 8.40am and involved two vehicles.
The injured woman was treated at the scene before being taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital with potentially serious injuries.
The driver of the second vehicle, a man in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of taking a motor vehicle without consent.
He was arrested at the scene of the collision.