CCTV images released as part of burglary investigation in Ellesmere

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to identify following a burglary in Ellesmere at the end of last year.

Do you recognise the man in the CCTV images

The image has been released as part of an investigation into a burglary at Ceri’s Hair Salon on Cross Street in Ellesmere.

The burglary happened at around 3.30am on Friday 30 December. The window of the salon was smashed, and a man entered and took thousands of pounds worth of hairstyling gift sets.

Pc Amy Furey said: “An investigation was immediately launched following the burglary. A previous potential suspect has now been eliminated from our enquiries, so I am now circulating the CCTV images to try and identify this man in connection with this investigation.

“If you know who he is, please contact me on 07557 033230 or email: amy.furey@westmercia.pnn.police.uk”

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or I.P address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.