6.9 C
Shropshire
Friday, April 21, 2023
Now Playing:

Athletics competition to return after 94 years

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

In June 2023, Lower Heath CE Primary School will host the Lower Heath Villages Athletics Competition – previously known as Prees Village Schools’ Athletics.

The competition was last organised in 1929
The competition was last organised in 1929

The competition was last organised in 1929, with Lower Heath beating Prees C of E Primary School to triumph. The 2023 shield will see 5 local schools – Lower Heath, Tilstock, Prees, Adderley and Longlands compete.

George Hounsell, Director of Sport, Health & Community at the Marches Academy Trust, which Lower Heath is part of, was the instigator.

- Advertisement -

He said: “I visited Lower Heath recently and noticed the photograph above and a shield on the wall. I went away and did some research and found out about the Prees Village Schools’ Athletics competition. The local area is steeped in history so I thought it would be a fantastic opportunity to bring the event to life again.”

History and sport are both important principles at Lower Heath CE Primary School so they are proud to be relaunching the event.

Helen Reynolds, Headteacher said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for our local community to come together; it supports our family friendly ethos perfectly! We have families at Lower Heath who have attended our school for five generations! And part of our school building dates back to the 18th century, so history is embedded within our school. We also have some talented sports achievers with county level tennis players and athletes, and even a black belt at Tae Kwon Do!”

Lower Heath CE Primary School are trying to find any local residents who may remember the competition and would like to invite them to attend on the day. Do you recognise anyone in the picture?

The event will take place on Friday 23rd June. The local community are invited to contact the school office should they like to attend.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP