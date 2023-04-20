Volunteers wanted for charity shop expansion in Oakengates

Severn Hospice’s Oakengates shop is on the move to bigger premises and it’s on the lookout for more volunteers to join the team.

Jo Price, a long- serving volunteer at Severn Hospice

At the heart of the local community, the charity shop is powered by volunteers and raises thousands of pounds to care for local people living with incurable illness.

Tracy Hill, Retail Area Manager, is looking forward to welcoming new volunteers to help make the new shop a roaring success.

“We are so grateful for the time and passion our fabulous volunteers give. We have roles to suit everyone, no matter how much time and experience you may have. You could be serving customers, sorting donations, steaming clothes or stocking the shop” she said.

“We have such a wonderful group of volunteers and with the shop relocation are looking for more to join our team – from young people looking to gain first-hand experience and enhance their CVs to support university or job applications to someone wanting to meet new people or give something back. Everyone is welcome and if you’re interested, we’d love you to get in touch.

“It’s not just about what you can give us – we want to give back to every volunteer and make sure you have a rewarding and most enjoyable time in our welcoming and friendly shop.”

Jo Price a long- serving volunteer of over seven years added; “It’s such a fabulous place to volunteer and so rewarding. I really do feel that I make a difference. It’s so satisfying to help sell superb donations in a wonderful location and knowing that the funds go to such a worthy local charity.

“We’re really looking forward to moving into our new shop, but it’s not without its challenges! We could certainly do with more people in our team to help us make that step-up to a bigger store – even if it’s just a few hours a week. The new store is bright and airy, all on one level, with lovely double-aspect windows. Our team is fantastic and so friendly – why not give it a go!”

Severn Hospice shops bring in much needed funds which support vital care, and the love and goodwill from local communities really does make an enormous difference. Collectively the shops bring in more than £1.5 million a year for the charity, which must raise £2 for every £3 it spends on the care it provides for local people living with incurable illness.

The new Oakengates shop is set to open in May and will be open between 9am and 5pm Monday to Saturday.

Anyone wishing to become a volunteer can find more information at www.severnhospice.org.uk/join-us/volunteer/ or pop in and have a chat with one of the team.