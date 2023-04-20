Shrewsbury’s unsung heroes recognised by Mayor’s Awards

The unsung community heroes of Shrewsbury have been officially recognised by the Mayor for playing their part in helping to make the town a special place to live, work and visit.

Receiving an award from the Mayor Cllr Elisabeth Roberts for Built Heritage is James St Clair Wade

The Mayor’s Awards scheme is Shrewsbury’s equivalent of “The Oscars”, with local individuals, organisations, groups and businesses being recognised for their achievements, which benefit the town.

With some of the town’s most dedicated citizens and organisations receiving honours from Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Elisabeth Roberts, this year’s Mayor’s Awards ceremony took place at the Theatre Severn on Tuesday evening.

The overall winners in each category were:



Built Heritage – James St Clair Wade

Business – Prosecure 2000 Ltd

Climate Change – Shrewsbury Repair Cafe

Community – Greenfields Community Group

Courtesy – Shrewsbury Town Rangers, Quarry Security and Taxi Marshals

Environment – Claire Kirby

Tourism – Film Shropshire

Youth – Mereside Meerkats U12 Girls Football Team

The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Martin Wood, Shrewsbury’s Town Crier for his dedication in promoting and literally shouting about Shrewsbury for almost 40 years. The award also recognised the efforts of his late wife Sue as his consort.

The results for this year’s Market Trader of the Year for Shrewsbury Market Hall, which is jointly run by the both Shropshire Council and the Town Council, were also revealed at the event. Hundreds of votes were cast and the overall winner was House of Yum, closely followed by Moreish in second place and Tutto Bene in third place.

The Mayor also presented nine personal awards to individuals and organisations that she and Deputy Mayor, Councillor Becky Wall, have met throughout the mayoral year that they felt had made a significant contribution to the town.

Certificates were presented to Lizzie Sutton; Lime Trees Care Home; Amanda Jayne Jones; Maggie Love; Roland Wycherley; Steve Cotterill; Ellis John Roberts; Sarah Kite-Williams and Alfie Dean. There was a posthumous award to the family of Mr Midda who for many years ran a stall on the Market. Upon his death recently many posted on social media about visits to his staff for school uniform.

Councillor Roberts said: “The Mayor’s Awards are my opportunity to thank some of the wonderful people and organisations who do so much to make our town a great place to live. It’s a real privilege to recognise and reward those who gladly give their time and talent to benefit others living in our local community.

“Throughout my year as Mayor I have been constantly amazed by the kindness, generosity and compassion of local people, and I’m only sorry that it’s impossible to recognise everyone’s contribution with an award. However, I’m delighted that I’ve been able to give out these awards on the night to so many home-grown volunteers.

“Our local heroes believe in Shrewsbury, and its people, and that’s what motivates them.”