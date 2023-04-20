3.6 C
Shropshire
Thursday, April 20, 2023
River safety films launched in Shrewsbury

By Shropshire Live

A series of new videos are being launched to encourage people to take care around the river in Shrewsbury. 

The River Severn in Shrewsbury
The videos, which have been produced by Shrewsbury BID in partnership with Team Shrewsbury, highlight the potential dangers of walking by the river as well as encouraging collective responsibility and sensible behaviour.  

The videos are being shared on social media as part of an ongoing awareness campaign to help keep Shrewsbury a safe place to enjoy a night out. 

James Hitchin, from The Alb in Smithfield Road and chair of Shrewsbury Pubwatch, said venues would continue working together to keep their customers as safe as possible. 

“Through the Pubwatch scheme, we are always in touch with each other about any ongoing incidents and wider initiatives like this,” he said. 

“Anything we can do to prevent further river tragedies is to be applauded, and this new film is a great way of raising awareness about getting home safely. 

“It’s often something we all take for granted, but it’s really important to look out for each other and plan your route home before going out – making sure to avoid walking alongside the river late at night. 

“This film shows how easy it can be to lose concentration and have an accident which can have tragic consequences. 

“It’s all part of a wider campaign to encourage people to make sure everyone gets home safely after enjoying a night out in Shrewsbury – which let’s remember, has a fantastic array of bars and restaurants which we should all be proud of.” 

The videos can be viewed at shrewsburybid.co.uk/riversafety, and everyone is encouraged to share them via their own online platforms. 

