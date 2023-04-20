Qube hits jackpot with The National Lottery Community Funding

Oswestry charity, Qube have been awarded a grant of £276,485.07 from The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK.

This crucial funding will be used for their ‘Qube Friends’ project, which will support those in the community who are lonely and isolated by hosting additional social groups and activities, as well as supporting those who lack the confidence to attend activities, are housebound or have conditions which affect their ability to socialise and meet within a safe space e.g. dementia sufferers and their carers by kickstarting a befriending programme.

The project will also support people being affected by the cost of living crisis. Many people are worried about how they will manage to pay their bills with the cost of everything increasing. The My Money Matters service, in partnership with Citizens Advice Shropshire (CAS) and the Oswestry Food Bank, will help people to realise more income and budget well. This will reduce anxiety for many and ensure people are able to keep safe and healthier through the colder months.

A special celebratory launch party was organised for this fantastic project by the Qube Well-being and Befriending team. They rounded up the long-standing members of their social groups and invited John, also known as The Music Man, to enjoy an afternoon of singing, socialising and all-around fun. The social groups are one of the key areas this funding will really make a difference to.

Heather Noble, Chair of Trustees for Qube said: “We are so grateful to The National Lottery Community Fund for their continued support of this project. This money will allow us to expand the level of support on offer whilst maintaining those friendships and support networks that have been formed by our members. These groups mean so much to so many and Qube will continue to deliver this really important work in our community.”