Final phase of luxury housing development gets underway in Shrewsbury

By Shropshire Live

Work is underway on the last phase of Radbrook Village – a luxury housing scheme on the site of a former college in Shrewsbury.

Pictured breaking the ground are Sarah Weaver, Mike Sambrook, Sharon Rivers, Dean Hornsey, Lucy Blythe and Gary Porter
Floreat Homes and building contractor S J Roberts Construction will be releasing just 27 homes in the final phase of development, with the first properties becoming available later this year.

The homes will be a mix of three, four and five-bedroom houses. Twenty-three of the homes will be made available for sale on the open market and four for shared ownership – a first for the development.

Walker House, a large double-fronted property in use when the site was a college, will be transformed into two large semi-detached homes, offering period styling with modern features. It follows in the footsteps of Radbrook Hall, a large Victorian schoolhouse, which was sensitively refurbished in an earlier phase of building work, creating a centrepiece for the luxury scheme.

Sharon Rivers, development manager at Floreat Homes, said: “This is such an exciting phase of the development and a fitting way to complete work on the site.

“As well as showcasing contemporary design in our new build homes we’re eager to keep as much of the original architecture of Walker House as possible. The history of the site allows us to offer these unique places to live, and we can’t wait to release these homes to the market.

“We anticipate there to be considerable demand for these high quality, high specification homes with buyers already requesting to be on our early bird list.”

Mike Sambrook, Managing Director at S J Roberts Construction, said: “S J Roberts Construction has worked closely with Floreat Homes for over five years delivering fantastic homes on Radbrook Village and we are delighted to have been selected to construct the final phase of this prestigious development.”

