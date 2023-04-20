County gearing up for Coronation weekend celebrations

A total of 41 communities in the Shropshire Council area are planning street party celebrations to mark the coronation of HM The King and HM The Queen Consort.

Shropshire Council received and approved 41 applications from across the county as people prepare to celebrate the occasion across the Bank Holiday weekend.

As well as enjoying street parties, people will have the opportunity to watch the Coronation on big screens in Shrewsbury and Oswestry on Saturday 6 May, and take part in the Coronation Big Lunch on Sunday 7 May.

- Advertisement -

In tribute to HM The King’s lifetime of public service, The Big Help Out will recognise the people who volunteer for the causes that matter to them, and encourage others to get involved.

Lezley Picton, Leader of Shropshire Council, said:

“We are delighted to have been able to approve all the applications received on behalf of communities who are looking to celebrate over the Bank Holiday weekend.

“People will be able to watch the Coronation as it is live-streamed on to the big screen in the grounds of Shrewsbury Castle when we host Shrewsbury BID’s event, and people in north Shropshire will also be able to enjoy a screening in Cae Glas Park thanks to Oswestry Town Council.

“The celebrations continue into Sunday, where some parishes across the county are hosting Coronation Big Lunch events to bring their communities together; and with the Light up the Nation event, where buildings nationwide, including our very own Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury, will be illuminated.

“The celebrations in Shropshire are being spread across the weekend, so it sounds like there’s plenty going on in our towns and villages. It is fabulous to see people coming together and giving their time up for their neighbours.

“The Coronation weekend is dedicated to celebrating our communities and those volunteers who give so much to enhance the lives of so many people countywide. They give up their time selflessly and without reward, and our communities are certainly richer for it.”