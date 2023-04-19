13.2 C
Two men sentenced for drug offences at Shrewsbury Crown Court

Two men have been sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court for drug offences after being arrested by police in Ludlow.

Callum Fraser who is 22 years old from Walford Court, Leintwardine and Sydney Ayres who is 21 years old from Belle Vue Terrace, Ludlow appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Wednesday 5 April and pleaded guilty to all charges.

Fraser was given a 13-month prison sentence suspended for two years and ordered to take part in a 15-day rehabilitation activity course, carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay costs of £250.

Ayres was given a two-year prison sentence suspended for two years and ordered to take part in a 30 day rehabilitation activity course, and given a nightly curfew for three months of 7.30pm to 6am and ordered to pay costs of £250.

The pair were initially arrested when the car they were travelling in was seen driving erratically in Ludlow town centre. When the car was stopped the officers noted a strong smell of cannabis and as a result, a search of the vehicle and occupants was carried out and a large amount of drugs and cash was found. Both men were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply controlled drugs Class A and B (Cocaine and Cannabis).

Police Constable Steve Grant said “Drug dealers take advantage of vulnerable people and ruin lives, and we are determined to protect our communities. These sentences show we will prosecute anyone involved in drugs supply and at any level.

“We urge anyone with any concerns about drug crime to please get in touch as working alongside our communities is vital to tackling drug crime.”

Concerns about County Lines or drug related crimes can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through Fearless.

