Police continue to appeal for information following fatal collision near Whitchurch

Police are continuing to investigate a fatal collision in which a young man from Whitchurch died earlier this month.

At around 6.25pm on Easter Sunday, police were called to reports of a collision on the A530 outside Combermere Abbey.

Officers attended the scene and found that a grey Ford Fiesta had collided with a tree.

The front passenger, Felix Davies, a 19-year-old from the Whitchurch area, sadly passed away at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Three other passengers, an 18-year-old man, a 22-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The driver of the car, a 20-year-old man from Whitchurch, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Police have been conducting extensive enquiries since the collision and officers are now appealing specifically for the driver of a black vehicle, similar to Nissan Juke, and the driver of a white box type van that were seen in the area on the A530 just before the collision to come forward.

Inspector Steve Griffiths said: “The A530 would have had been quite busy at this time and there would have been several drivers who may have seen something that could assist us in establishing the exact circumstances of the incident.

“As such, I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area and may have information that could assist us, to please get in touch. The same goes to anyone who has dashcam footage from the area in the moments before the collision.

“We’re particularly keen to speak to two drivers – the first driver is of a black vehicle, similar to the appearance of a Nissan Juke, that was travelling on the A530 just past the junction at Church Lane near Ash, Shropshire at around 6.20pm.

“The second driver we would like to speak to is the driver of a white box type van that was travelling on the A530, just passed Combermere Abbey just after 6.20pm towards Whitchurch.

“We believe that the occupants of these two vehicles may have vital information that could assist us as witnesses in our investigation and urge them to contact Cheshire Police.”

Anyone with any information or video footage which may aid the investigation is asked to contact Cheshire Police via the Cheshire Police website or on 101, quoting IML 1520280.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously via the Crimestoppers website or call 0800 555 111.