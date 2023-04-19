Motorcyclist injured in collision on A49 in north Shropshire

A motorcyclist was injured following a collision involving a van in north Shropshire yesterday afternoon.

The collision happened on the A49 at Acton Reynald, near Shawbury, at around 1.30pm.

Emergency services including Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, West Midlands Ambulance Service, the Midlands Air Ambulance and West Mercia Police attended.

The motorcyclist, a man, was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by land ambulance with potentially serious injuries.



The two occupants of the van were uninjured.

The A49 was closed in both directions for a time following the collision.