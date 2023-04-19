Cigarettes stolen during burglary at Shell garage in Sutton Maddock

Police are appealing for information after two masked men stole £15,000 worth of cigarettes and some cash during a burglary at a garage in Sutton Maddock.

Two masked men were captured on CCTV breaking into the garage

The burglary took place at around 2.15am on Sunday 2 April at the Shell Garage.

The garage was attacked by two masked men who damaged fencing before gaining access. The offenders emptied the cigarettes into a bed sheet and left by the same way they entered.

- Advertisement -

It is believed they left the area in a vehicle parked on the B4379 Shifnal Road.

Investigating Officer DC Furey said: “We are appealing for anyone with any dash-cam footage who may have been travelling through this area in and around the time of the burglary between 2am and 2.30am on the Sunday morning.

“The burglary occurred in the early hours when potentially people may have been returning home after a night out. Do you remember seeing anyone acting suspiciously in the area or saw any suspicious vehicles?”

Anyone with any information is asked to please contact DC Furey on 07557 033230 or email: amy.furey@westmercia.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or I.P address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.