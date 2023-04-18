Over a tonne of litter collected during A442 spring clean in Telford

Over a tonne of discarded litter was collected along the A442 Eastern Primary in Telford as part of the recent annual spring clean.

The tonne of litter collected weighs the equivalent of nearly three African elephants.

The litter collected included: a large roll of rubber matting, plastic parts from cars including a bumper and various pieces of metal and general litter.

A spokesperson for Telford & Wrekin Council said: “The operation has run very smoothly – despite some wet weather for the crews, commuters have been relatively unaffected by the work.

“Keeping the borough clean is an important part of maintaining pride in our community.

“The A442 is the main highway through Telford and we want to ensure that visitors to the borough get a good first impression, as they drive through.

“Much of the litter picked on the A442 during the last week is avoidable litter and money spent on cleaning it could be much better spent in the community.

“Littering remains a criminal offence under the Environmental Protection Act 1990 and our environmental enforcement officers continue to enforce this legislation across the borough.”

Officers can issue a fine of £150 to registered keepers of vehicles if litter is thrown from their vehicle. This is the case even if they were not in the vehicle or did not throw the litter.

If you have witnessed a driver throwing litter from their vehicle and if it is safe to do so, please note the driver registration plate, vehicle make/model and if possible a description of the driver and email recyclefortelford@telford.gov.uk or you can also leave a confidential message on 01952 388 800.