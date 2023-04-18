13.6 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Now Playing:

MP puts call out to constituents ahead of second Summer Tour

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has put a call out to her constituents urging them to get in touch and raise the big issues in their area.

Helen on last year’s tour
Helen on last year’s tour

This comes ahead of Helen’s second Summer Tour of the constituency, where the MP will tour towns and village centres and halls to hear from residents about what they most want to see improved where they live.

Last year, the MP visited the five towns in the seat, and made stops in several villages including Whittington, Melverley, Pant and Ruyton XI-Towns. This year, the MP is hoping to add visits to Trefonen, West Felton, Baschurch, Gobowen, Shawbury, St Martin’s, Morda and others to the list.

- Advertisement -

The tour will begin towards the end of May, making use of better weather and popular market days.

Helen is urging constituents to contact her ahead of the tour, to raise any big issues that may need special attention in villages and towns across North Shropshire. The MP can be emailed on helen.morgan.mp@parliament.uk or residents can leave a message on 020 7219 6104.

Helen said: “Getting out and about talking to constituents is what the job is all about, and I want to hear from as many people in North Shropshire as possible about what they want to see from their Member of Parliament.

“Last year’s Summer Tour was a real success story, and saw lots of important issues raised. From health services to the state of the roads, I’ve taken those issues with me down to Parliament over the past twelve months. This year, I want to hear from even more people, and to talk about the big issues impacting our villages and towns.

“If you have a suggestion for an issue that needs particular attention in your area, please get in touch and let me know – big or small, I want to keep get stuck in and fighting our area’s corner.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP