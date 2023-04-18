Heads-up for drivers as bikers’ convoy to take to the road for charity

The annual Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival takes place on Sunday in Shropshire which will see a convoy of motorcyclists travel a 23-mile route along the A5, M54 and A41 in the county.

Bikers will make their way from Shrewsbury to RAF Museum Cosford as part of the Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival. Photo: Steven Oliver Photography

Drivers are being advised to allow extra time for journeys as around 4,000 riders take to the road as part of the annual Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival.

Starting from Meole Brace in Shrewsbury at 11am, the ride out will travel along the A5, M54 and A41 to RAF Cosford, home to the Bike4Life Festival, arriving around 11.40am.

There will be some traffic restrictions, starting shortly before 11am and for up to two hours, while the huge convoy passes through.

Drivers may be affected if using Meole Brace, A5 Dobbies, A5 Emstrey and A5 Preston Boats roundabouts.

Also there will be slip road closures on the M54 at junctions 7, 6, 5, 4 and 3 and traffic restrictions on the A41 junction until the ride out clears.

National Highways Senior Network Planner, Frank Bird, said:

“We are always happy to support the Bike4Life Ride Out which raises essential funds for this very valuable service. It is quite incredible to see the huge convoy of motorbikes on our roads but we appreciate it can cause some disruption for other road users for a short time.

“So we would advise anyone due to travel through this area on Sunday to plan ahead and avoid the times of the ride out if possible. If that’s not possible, set off early and allow extra time for your journey.”

Additional National Highways traffic officers will be patrolling the route to help with any incidents and keep roads moving as smoothly as possible.

Taking place at RAF Cosford, the Bike4Life Festival includes live bands, food traders and entertainment. The event raises money for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity which rapidly reaches an average of one motorcyclist every week.

Expected to attend Bike4Life this year are World Superbike legend Carl Fogarty MBE and former UK special forces soldier and SAS: Who Dares Wins star, Ollie Ollerton, GP rider and TV commentator Steve Parrish and influencer Ruby Rides.

For live traffic updates follow the @HighwaysWMIDS Twitter feed. The National Highways 24/7 customer contact centre team can also provide urgent, up-to-the-minute information on 0300 123 5000.