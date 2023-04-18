8.9 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Now Playing:

Charity donates more than £300,000 worth of equipment to Trust

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A charity has donated more than £300,000 worth of vital equipment to The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs the county’s two acute hospitals.

The LoF Executive Chairman Richard Steventon presents Hayley Flavell, SaTH’s Director of Nursing, and Janette Pritchard, Lead Nurse Infection Prevention and Control, with the Inivos Ltd air filters. They are pictured with Dr Stephen Jones, a Consultant Microbiologist; Sue Hurdiss, of LoF and Grant Lyon, of Inivos
The LoF Executive Chairman Richard Steventon presents Hayley Flavell, SaTH’s Director of Nursing, and Janette Pritchard, Lead Nurse Infection Prevention and Control, with the Inivos Ltd air filters. They are pictured with Dr Stephen Jones, a Consultant Microbiologist; Sue Hurdiss, of LoF and Grant Lyon, of Inivos

The League of Friends (LoF) of the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital has gifted equipment, including eight Intensive Therapy Unit ventilators; a widefield analyser for Ophthalmology and funds towards the new Cataract Suite; 10 syringe drivers for patients receiving end-of-life care; 12 arrhythmia monitors; two A&E communicators, five air infection control filters to help prevent further spread of infections and communication aids for the Frailty Clinic and pro-goggles for the Vestibular services.

The LoF raises funds through generous donations, legacies, profits from all four of the LoF hospital shops situated throughout the RSH, which are run mainly by volunteers plus numerous fundraising events held throughout the year around the county.

- Advertisement -

Hayley Flavell, Director of Nursing at SaTH, said:

“Thank you to the League of Friends of the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and all its supporters for their generosity. They have raised an incredible amount for equipment, ranging from smaller pieces costing a few hundred pounds to larger equipment costing thousands.

“The LoF recently presented us with money for virus air filters which are making such a difference to patients in our care and have shown that they can reduce the number of COVID-19 cases.

“We are so grateful for their support and their kind donations have enabled us to buy equipment which are of huge benefit to our patients.”

Richard Steventon, the LoF of the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital Executive Chairman, said:

“We would like to thank all of our supporters who donate to our charity and all our wonderful volunteers – they have helped us raise more than £300,000 for Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. The money raised enables the Trust to buy a whole range of equipment for patients from our communities.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP