Wellington Orbit celebrates another significant milestone reaching 1000 members

Wellington Orbit, a cinema, arts and community centre, has reached another significant milestone with 1000 members (shareholders) supporting the project.

1000th member Gareth with Wellington Orbit Director Ray Hughes

This accomplishment is a testament to the support from the community, and it marks a moment to reflect on Wellington Orbit’s journey from an idea to a thriving arts and cultural hub.

Wellington Orbit began as a small idea back in 2012 under the ‘Save the Clifton’ Campaign. Over the years, with the dedication and hard work of countless volunteers, it grew into a reality in 2019 with the opening of phase 1 of the project, a 63-seat cinema and café in the former HSBC Bank building at 1 Station Road.

Since then, it has become a cherished organisation in the community, offering diverse programming and creating opportunities for arts, culture, and community engagement. It recently celebrated the purchase of its freehold cementing its ambitions of delivering the facilities the community is asking for.

Phil Morris-Jones MBE, Chairman at Wellington Orbit said:

“It has been a journey of passion, dedication, and community spirit and we are humbled by the outpouring of support from our members, staff, volunteers, and customers who have made Wellington Orbit what it is today.

“This exemplifies the demand for such facilities in the town and we are proud to be at a pivotal moment in the project as we move towards phase 2 redevelopments.”

Gareth, along with his wife Brenda, who is a former police officer, had the honour of becoming the 1000th shareholder, with his wife acquiring share number 999.

Gareth Bellamy, 1000th member said:

“We are thrilled to support the Orbit and it’s truly inspiring to see what the team have achieved already. The incredible support and demand from the community for this unique venue is special and we cannot wait to see it flourish as a key asset for the community.”

Wellington Orbit is poised for further growth and impact in the community with plans for phase 2 to transform the upper floors of its building into multi-use spaces, including a dance studio, meeting, and exhibition spaces, and more.

Last month it was announced that a bid by Telford and Wrekin Council was successful which will see £9.8m invested into the redevelopment of Wellington town centre, including Wellington Orbit’s redevelopment.