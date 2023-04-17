Two Shropshire brothers take on challenges in memory of Callum

Two Shropshire brothers are taking on sporting challenges this summer to celebrate the life of their big brother Callum, who died last year.

Lewis and Jack Williams

Jack and Lewis Williams, from Halfway House, near Shrewsbury, want to raise hundreds of pounds to thank Hope House Children’s Hospice, where Callum received respite care for 16 years.

Jack, who is 17 and a student at Shrewsbury College, is training to run the Essar Chester Half Marathon on 21st May, while Lewis, who is 12 and goes to the Corbet School in Baschurch, is going to cycle around Lake Vyrnwy in August.

- Advertisement -

Callum lived with Quadriplegic Cerebral Palsy, which meant he needed 24 hour care from his mum Lisa and dad Chris. He regularly visited Hope House for respite care until he died aged 18 years.

Jack explained: “Hope House supported Callum and my family throughout Callum’s life.

“He absolutely loved going to Hope House and I know he always felt safe and happy when he stayed for respite and he was well looked after by the great staff who work there.

“Sadly, during the summer last year, Callum was seriously ill and spent some time in intensive care and we were told he wasn’t going to make it. Hope House gave my family the opportunity to spend quality time with my brother, and was somewhere we could all be together with him when he passed away.

“During this time and since we lost Callum, Hope House were there to offer me and my brother Lewis sibling support when we have needed it. As a family, we also have many happy memories of our time with Callum that were spent at Hope House using their specialist facilities with him.

“That is why we have decided to do challenges – to give something back to Hope House and also to celebrate Callum’s life and the fun times that we shared with him.”

The boys are appealing to friends and family to sponsor them, and Jack’s JustGiving page has already raised a phenomenal £1,450! If you would like to sponsor him please go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jack-williams43

Mary Leighton, the Hope House Sibling Support Worker who has supported the boys, said she was blown away by their determination to remember Callum by raising money to help other families.

“It is such a wonderful tribute to Callum and the happy times that they all shared together,” she added. “I know that Callum would be so proud of them because he absolutely doted on Jack and Lewis.”