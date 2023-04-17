Shropshire artists fundraise to save 13th century church

Two Shropshire artists are running a charity art sale next month to raise funds to help repair and restore a Shropshire church.

Hughley church

The Church of St John the Baptist, a 13th century grade 1 listed building in Hughley village, is threatened by structural degradation.

Shropshire artist duo, Louise Southan and Ben Wiseman are running a charity art sale in the church on the 27th of May, 10am to 4pm.

Andrew Coleman, church warden said: “Current fundraising is focussed on the repair and restoration of the 13th and 14th century plain and stained-glass windows, some of which are collapsing in on themselves. They require immediate attention.”

Without weatherproof windows, the church’s limestone and sandstone structure will suffer further water damage. Increasing the structural weaknesses and creating an even higher restoration bill.

Ben and Louise with some of their artwork

Louise and Ben aim to raise £1,000 of the £48,000 needed to restore the windows. At the exhibition, artwork by Louise, Ben and other local artists will be on sale to aid the church. Hot drinks, cold drinks and cake are also available to purchase.

Louise said: “Our historic Church tucked away here in Hughley features in A.E Housman’s ‘A Shropshire Lad.’ It is a very special place and people are always looking for ways to raise money for its maintenance and upkeep for future generations to enjoy. Hopefully the funds generated from our exhibition will help to do that.”

Andrew added: “The church is open every day and is still used for active services. It is also used by the local infant school, particularly at Easter, Harvest Festival and Christmas. It is the only communal space in the village, so an important meeting place during the year.”

The current church was built in the 13th century and modified in the 14th century. It contains many historic features, such as the 14th century floor tiles and 15th century wooden carved rood screen. The original church building was founded in 1176.