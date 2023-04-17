Shed fire spreads to fencing and garage in Hadnall

Firefighters were called to a fire involving a shed, fencing and double garage in Hadnall on Monday afternoon.
Three fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury with an operations officer to the fire on Chapel Road at around 2.55pm.
Crews arrived at the scene to find a shed involved in fire and worked to stop the fire from fully spreading to a nearby brick garage.
They used two hose reel jets and a covering to extinguish the fire with firefighters wearing breathing apparatus.
A thermal image camera was used to check for hot spots.
The fire was reported to be out by 4.45pm.