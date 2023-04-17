10.5 C
Shropshire
Monday, April 17, 2023
Shed fire spreads to fencing and garage in Hadnall

By Shropshire Live

Firefighters were called to a fire involving a shed, fencing and double garage in Hadnall on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters work at the scene of the fire. Photo: @SFRS_JBainbr / SFRS
Firefighters work at the scene of the fire. Photo: @SFRS_JBainbr / SFRS

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury with an operations officer to the fire on Chapel Road at around 2.55pm.

Crews arrived at the scene to find a shed involved in fire and worked to stop the fire from fully spreading to a nearby brick garage.

They used two hose reel jets and a covering to extinguish the fire with firefighters wearing breathing apparatus.

A thermal image camera was used to check for hot spots.

The fire was reported to be out by 4.45pm.

