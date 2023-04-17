10.4 C
Police urge motorists to share the road responsibly

West Mercia Police is encouraging those using two wheels to stay safe and urging all motorists to share the road responsibly to reduce the number of collisions involving motorcycles and bicycles.

A nationwide operation is being run across the UK from today coordinated by NPCC and the National Police Chiefs’ Council, to improve the safety of those on two wheels.

Over the past 3 years (2020-2022) 30 people have died and 162 have been seriously injured in collisions involving a motorcycle in West Mercia. A further 4 people died and 211 were seriously injured in collisions involving a bicycle

Cyclists and motorcyclists unfortunately feature heavily within road collisions. Last year the Highway Code was amended to place more responsibility on those road users who have potential to cause the greatest harm, helping to improve the safety for people walking, cycling and riding.

The aim of the national operation is to raise awareness amongst all road users to improve driver behaviour when sharing the road with those on two wheels but also to educate those using cycles and motorbikes of the dangers of not having the correct skills, knowledge and personal protective equipment.

Superintendent Steph Brighton for West Mercia Police comments: “Supporting this national operation with local activities and increased enforcement is an important way of raising road safety issues amongst cyclists, motorcyclists and other road users. Unfortunately cyclists and motorcyclists are over-represented within our road collision statistics and we want to ensure we are doing all we can with both education and enforcement to keep these two groups safer. This not only means specific activity with these two groups but with all other motorists on the role they can play to keep those using two wheels safer”.

As part of the operation THINK BIKE posters will be erected along key motorcycle routes to raise awareness to both motorcyclists and other road users of the importance of looking out for each other. Throughout the week officers will also be conducting various operations to enforce compliance of road traffic regulations and improve driver/rider behaviour.

Operation Snap, whereby members of the public can submit digital footage of road traffic offences, continues to be used across West Mercia with Close Pass incidents submitted from cyclists included within this. Anyone wishing to submit an offence can do so at www.westmercia.police.uk/operationsnap.

