National Offer Day for Shropshire primary schools

Parents of young children in the county will today find out what primary school has offered their child a place for the next academic year.

The majority of pupils will be offered a place at one of their preferred primary schools, while most will be offered their top choice.

Shropshire Council area

In the Shropshire Council area, 95% of children were offered a place at their first choice of primary school.

2.9% were allocated their 2nd preference with 0.5% allocated their 3rd preference.

The number allocated one of their preferred schools was 2,592 (99%) and the number allocated an alternative school 27 (1%).

Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children and education, said:

“We are really pleased that more than 95% of pupils will be going to their first preference primary school in 2023.

“Shropshire Council works hard to ensure that as many children as possible are able to attend their preferred school.

“Although it is not possible in every case, 99% of applicants will attend one of their top three preferred schools, and all applicants have been offered a place.”

Telford and Wrekin

In Telford and Wrekin, 2,070 on time applications were received, and 93 per cent of these children gained a place at their first preference school.

A further 3.4 per cent gained a place at their second preference school, with another 1.1 per cent gaining a place at their third preference school.

This means that over 97 per cent of children gained a place at one of their top 3 preference schools. Every applicant who applied on time was offered a school place.

Simon Wellman, Telford & Wrekin Council’s director for education and skills, said:

“We are very pleased to offer, once again this year, places at preferred primary schools to the vast majority of families in our borough who applied for them.

“We want every child in Telford and Wrekin to have the best start in life; giving access to high-quality education right on their doorstep is essential for this.

“Significant investment has been made to improve facilities within our schools as well as increasing the number of places available and we will continue to do so in the areas where it is needed.”

