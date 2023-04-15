Two Shropshire neighbours scoop £30k each in lottery win

A Freddie Mercury fan and a dad-of-three in Acton Burnell are celebrating today after scooping £30,000 each with People’s Postcode Lottery.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with winner Jackie Sellars

The winners each pocketed £30,000 after their postcode, SY5 7PJ, was announced as a winner with the lottery today.

Freddie Mercury fan, Jackie Sellars plans to celebrate her wedding anniversary with a trip to visit a famous Freddie Mercury statue after winning £30,000.

Jackie said: “My husband and I have been married for 20 years. We’ve not been on holiday for over 10 years so we can finally treat ourselves.

“We would love to go to Montreux in Switzerland to see Freddie Mercury’s statue. It’s where he filmed one of his last albums, ‘Made in Heaven’.

“The statue is right next to Lake Geneva, and it just looks beautiful round there.”

The lottery win and her wedding anniversary aren’t the only things Jackie is celebrating this year.

The 51-year-old said: “My stepdaughter is expecting our first grandchild on the very same day as our 20th wedding anniversary in August.

“I’m going to be a granny and celebrating our anniversary, it’s a really special year.”

Jackie said the winnings would help her daughter to purchase her first home. She said: “My daughter is desperate to get on the property ladder and she’ll probably be asking the bank of mum and dad for a little help as we’ve got a little bit more now.”

Jackie’s neighbour Robert Dalziel, 64, also bagged £30,000 and has big plans for celebrating his wedding anniversary as well.

The dad-of-three said: “Winning like this is just a dream come true. I grew up in a council house and my dad was a coalminer in the pits and I’ve worked hard and worked lots of long hours.

“And we’ve all got to have dreams because dreams make life so much better.”

Winner Robert Dalziel with wife Jennifer

Robert said he and his wife Jennifer are going on a memorable train journey on the scenic West Highland Line in Scotland to celebrate 30 years of marriage.

Robert said: “It’s a trip of a lifetime to go along with this win of a lifetime.

“It was our 30th wedding anniversary last year and we’ve always wanted to go on a train that goes round the Scottish Highlands. It was cancelled last year but we’ve reorganised it for next month.

“We’re going away with our friends who are also celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary. I was the best man at their wedding, and he was our best man.”

The couple said the winnings will help with their son’s wedding costs. Robert said: “Our eldest son is getting married in June and this means we can help.

“With the wedding costs and the things that my other two children and Jennifer might want to spend, I might just have enough money left for a pint and a wee dram and that will keep me happy.”

Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier said: “A huge congratulations to our two winners on scooping Saturday’s £30k prize.

“I’m excited to see where the next £30K prize lands! It’s not long until our April Postcode Millions prize.”

