Dawley Post Office reopens

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Dawley Post Office yesterday opened its doors restoring a vital service to the heart of the community once again.

Dawley Post Office staff Tina Cherrington,Teresa Birch, Gurj Singh (postmaster) and Corinne Leonard. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
Dawley Post Office staff Tina Cherrington, Teresa Birch, Gurj Singh (postmaster) and Corinne Leonard. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Long-standing Dawley businessman Gurjinder (Gurj) Singh is the new postmaster and is housing the service at his Lifestyle Express Top Shop, Burton Street convenience store.

The Post Office was previously based within the Co-op on Dawley High Street but the Co-op chose not to renew its lease in the summer of 2022.

Post Office opening hours for the first week due to onsite training are as follows:

Saturday 15 April (9am-12pm)
Sunday 16 April – Closed
Mon 17 April – Friday 21 April (9am-5pm)
Saturday 22 April (9am-12pm)
Sunday 23 April – Closed

Then from Monday 24 April, the Post Office will be open 7 days a week, Monday to Saturday 8am – 7pm and Sunday 10am – 4pm.

These hours will mean 72 hours of Post Office service a week which is an extra 19 hours and 30 minutes of Post Office service than before.

This includes earlier opening and later closing making it easier for customers to visit and there are now two Post Office counters alongside the retail counter.

Dawley Post Office will remain a main branch which offers a wide range of Post Office services.

Photo: (L-r) Dawley Post Office staff Tina Cherrington,Teresa Birch, Gurj Singh (postmaster) and Corinne Leonard.

