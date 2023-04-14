Two police officers assaulted in Shrewsbury town centre

A man has been arrested after two police officers were assaulted when they attended an incident of violent disorder in Shrewsbury town centre yesterday evening.

The incident happened around 6.15pm in Castle Street. Officers had initially been called to reports of an intoxicated man in a local takeaway threatening staff and damaging property.



Two officers located the man and were then assaulted suffering minor injuries.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage, public order offences, and assaulting an emergency worker. He remains in police custody at this time.

- Advertisement -

Police are keen to speak to anyone in the area at the time that may have seen the incident, or captured it on their mobile phone.

Witness Appeal

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Kate Phillips on 07977 957788 or on email katie.phillips@westmercia.police.uk

You can also anonymously contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through their online form.